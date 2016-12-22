People are mounting pressure on me to contest for presidency in 2019: Goodluck Jonathan

Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebelle Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election in Nigeria.

Jonathan who flew the flag of the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was roundly defeated by the MuhammaduBuhari, who ran under the canopy of the then opposition All Progressives Congress.

His government was generally perceived as weak and lax especially in the area of reining corrupt officials.

According to a report by Olika Reporters, the immediate past president told his kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit in his hometown, Otueke in Bayelsa state of the mounting pressure

He was however not specific as to where the pressure is coming from.

The former president further added that he receives calls, messages, mails and groups from both local and international communities, asking him to contest in 2019.

However, Jonathan said he is not thinking of contesting for now, as he believes he has done his best for the country while in service and believes his successor(s) would continue from where he stopped.