Banky W Returns With “final Say”

Present-day fans of Nigerian Music could be forgiven for not being too familiar with Banky W, the Musician. This is because, in recent years he has successfully ventured into various fields such as Acting, Marketing, Activism, Philanthropy, Restaurants, Ministry and even mainstream Politics. One could argue that today, he would be just as recognized for his filmmaking (Wedding Party, Sugar Rush, Up North), Entrepreneurism (Sooyah Bistro, or EME-the Media Agency) or any one of his other initiatives, as he once was for the art of making beautiful music. But that’s why we fell in love with him in the first place. Banky W, the singer who gave us classic Nigerian songs like Yes/No, Lagos Party and Strong Ting and launched the careers of some of Nigeria’s biggest Artists, Producers and Personalities, had all-but-disappeared from the music scene. It had been years since he gave us an album (2017’s ‘Songs About U’ was really more of a long-love-letter-playlist to his wife, Mrs Adesua Etomi-Wellington, than an actual album).

Many fans feared that he may have retired his music making days for good, and while they were appreciative of all that he represents to Nigeria and its young people, many wondered if “Banky W the Musician” would ever resurface. Apparently, he only needed a life-changing event to inspire him enough to get back in the booth.

On Adesua’s birthday, the Wellingtons thrilled millions of their fans and once again broke the internet (similar to their surprise engagement announcement in 2017) by announcing that their first child had been born a few weeks earlier. They explained that their baby boy, Zaiah (full name: Hazaiah Olusegun “Champ” Wellington) was their gift from God and an answer to their prayers. “God had the Final Say”, Banky said. “And I don’t know what you’re praying or hoping for, but I do know that God is still in the business of answering prayers, and if you can trust Him… nothing is impossible.”

In line with the good news, the couple also announced the release of “Final Say”, the first single from Banky’s forthcoming sixth full-length studio album titled “The Bank Statements”. “Final Say” was co-written by Banky Wellington and Henry “Maytronomy” Enebili, and produced by the always superb Cobhams Asuquo. The simple-but-astonishingly-beautiful video was directed by Oladayo Odunaro, and it features a glowing, stunning 6-month-pregnant Susu and Banky, as they dance and celebrate Zaiah’s imminent arrival together.

With uplifting lyrics, beautiful melodies, and Banky’s classic, smooth vocal delivery, “Final Say” is that rare type of song that would fit right in at a party, on the beach, or even in Church. And in these tough times, it’s exactly what we needed to hear. As Banky himself said, the song and video are “…sure to put a smile on your face, a pep in your step, and a glimmer of hope in your heart”.

Mr Wellington is back, and better than ever.

Listen Here: https://platoon.lnk.to/finalsay