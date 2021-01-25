Kaduna Gov's Son, Bashir El-Rufai and his wife, Nwakaego vacation outside Nigeria (Photos)

Listen to article

Bashir El-Rufai, one of the sons of Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-rufai and his Nwakaego, are currently on a baecation. The couple got married in November 2020.

The wedding Fatiha of Bashir El-Rufai to his bride, Halima Nwakaego Kazaure, daughter of former Senator from Jigawa State, Ibrahim Kazaure, took place on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Nwakaego shared the photos on social media with the caption: “Tell me why I'd want to go back to Nigeria. I'm good luv Peace of mind everywhere. Baecation.”

See more of their photos below:

BR