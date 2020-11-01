Blessing Oghie - My Cross Ft. Remade [music + Lyrics]

Listen to article

Blessing Oghie is a Nigerian gospel minister based in Germany hails from Edo state (ETSAKO) , Nigeria. The 1st child of a family of 8. A lover of Gospel Music and have been serving in the church choir since age 15. Music is her Passion and Gospel Music precisely. loves God , loves the Gospel.

My Cross , is a song that reveals Christ as the reward of every true believer after every work is done here on Earth. The song also encourages those in this heavenly race to be strong as the reason for our burden which is Christ is waiting to reward us on the last day.

My cross is a song to edify those sensitive in the spirit.

Ndubuisi Philip Nnamdi known as Remade : is a gospel singer , Lyricist , multi instrumentalist, producer. Hails from Obiagu mgbom na'achara okposi of ohaozara L.G.A , Ebonyi State, Nigeria.

Untagged Download Link: https://archive.org/download/my-cross_202011/My Cross.mp3

My Cross Lyrics

Verse 1

The Glory of my cross

Miracle working God

Faithful till the end

The Glory of my cross

Miracle working God

Faithful till the end

You are the Glory of my cross oh

You are the Glory of my cross

You are the Glory of my cross oh

You are the Glory of my cross

All of my transgressions

All my shortcomings

Are all forgiven

This gladens my heart oh

That I will be with you

When all work is done

You are my reward oh oh oh

(Chorus)

The Glory of my Cross (x8)

Verse 2

Jesus ... My triumphant daddy oh

It is only you I seek

Nothing matters to me Lord

Than sitting right next to thee

The money and fame can flee

But I do not want to loose grip of your hold

Lord it's you...

It is you I know won't fade

You're the brightness

In all my days

You are the Glory of my cross...

Chorus/ad libs

The Glory of my cross

(Miracle worker meh)

The Glory of my cross

(Destiny helper eh eh eh)

The Glory of my cross

(Mountain mover meh aiye)

The Glory of my cross...

Faithful and faithful oh

You are faithful and faithful

(Repeat x6)

Faithful and faithful oh x6

You are my healer

Oh what joy

Will fill my heart oh God

When I will see you

Face to face

I will bow my head

and worship you o God

You are my hope

Of Glory Lord

The Glory of my cross...