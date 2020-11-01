Blessing Oghie - My Cross Ft. Remade [music + Lyrics]
Blessing Oghie is a Nigerian gospel minister based in Germany hails from Edo state (ETSAKO) , Nigeria. The 1st child of a family of 8. A lover of Gospel Music and have been serving in the church choir since age 15. Music is her Passion and Gospel Music precisely. loves God , loves the Gospel.
My Cross , is a song that reveals Christ as the reward of every true believer after every work is done here on Earth. The song also encourages those in this heavenly race to be strong as the reason for our burden which is Christ is waiting to reward us on the last day.
My cross is a song to edify those sensitive in the spirit.
Ndubuisi Philip Nnamdi known as Remade : is a gospel singer , Lyricist , multi instrumentalist, producer. Hails from Obiagu mgbom na'achara okposi of ohaozara L.G.A , Ebonyi State, Nigeria.
Untagged Download Link: https://archive.org/download/my-cross_202011/My Cross.mp3
My Cross Lyrics
Verse 1
The Glory of my cross
Miracle working God
Faithful till the end
The Glory of my cross
Miracle working God
Faithful till the end
You are the Glory of my cross oh
You are the Glory of my cross
You are the Glory of my cross oh
You are the Glory of my cross
All of my transgressions
All my shortcomings
Are all forgiven
This gladens my heart oh
That I will be with you
When all work is done
You are my reward oh oh oh
(Chorus)
The Glory of my Cross (x8)
Verse 2
Jesus ... My triumphant daddy oh
It is only you I seek
Nothing matters to me Lord
Than sitting right next to thee
The money and fame can flee
But I do not want to loose grip of your hold
Lord it's you...
It is you I know won't fade
You're the brightness
In all my days
You are the Glory of my cross...
Chorus/ad libs
The Glory of my cross
(Miracle worker meh)
The Glory of my cross
(Destiny helper eh eh eh)
The Glory of my cross
(Mountain mover meh aiye)
The Glory of my cross...
Faithful and faithful oh
You are faithful and faithful
(Repeat x6)
Faithful and faithful oh x6
You are my healer
Oh what joy
Will fill my heart oh God
When I will see you
Face to face
I will bow my head
and worship you o God
You are my hope
Of Glory Lord
The Glory of my cross...