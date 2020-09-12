New Video: Dera Getrude - The Name Of Jesus [+ Audio & Lyrics]
Following series of releases of her "In Your Presence" album, Dera Getrude comes with the new contemporary worship single titled "The Name of Jesus."
The sing-along worship single recorded live has the potential of becoming a praise and worship session anthem. Like the name implies, it exalts the name of Jesus, highlighting the numerous possibilities in the name of Jesus.
The theme of the song is in line with Phillipians 2:9-10 which posits that "at the name of Jesus every knee should bow and tongue should confess that Jesus is Lord"
More than "The Name of Jesus" by Dera is a song, it is also an application of the powerful name of Jesus with the aim of giving the listeners the experience of the possibilities in the name.
The delectable worship leader, Dera Getrude is the convener of the concert "Empowered for Worship" with a good number of editions to her credit.
Her debut album boasts live-giving and spirit-stirring tunes such as “In Your Presence,“ “He Came,” “My Prayer,” “Most Holy” and more. Her critically acclaimed single “God of Heaven and Earth,” released in February of 2018 has enjoyed rave reviews, also heavy rotations on cable and local stations.
Audio Producer: WILZ Ukaegbu
Recording Engineer: Edward Sunday
Mixed & Mastered: WILZ Ukaegbu
Keyboards: Joshua Oyeleke
Guitar: Orange
Bass: Blessing Bfingers
Video Production: Donald Asak
Recording Studio: Azusa Productions
LYRICS:
Intro:
The name of Jesus is greater than any other name
Chorus:
The name of Jesus x3
Higher than other name
The name of Jesus x3
Higher than other name
The name of Jesus x3
I love the name of Jesus
And I love to call him. By his name
Higher than other names
There is something about the name of Jesus hallelujah
The name of Jesus x3
The name of Jesus is higher than other names
There is power in the name hallelujah
The name of Jesus x3
I love to Call your name
Higher than other name
Verse 1:
At the mention of that name
Every knee must bow
Every tongue confess that Jesus is the Lord
At the mention of the name
Mountains crumble
Every storm stand still
Miracles everywhere
Sing it
Jesus
Call him. Jesus
At the mention of his name
Jesus
I call him Jesus
Something about the name of Jesus
Oh his name
Jesus
The name of Jesus
The name of Jesus
Verse 2:
Sing wonderful
Glorious
Counsellor
Mighty God
King of kings
Prince of peace
Emmanuel
Jesus
The name of Jesus x3
His wonderful
His glorious
His a mighty God
The name of Jesus
The name of Jesus
Ohhhhhhhh
There is something about his name
I love to call the name of Jesus
The name of Jesus x3
Higher than other name
The name of Jesus x3
Higher than other names