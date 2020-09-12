New Video: Dera Getrude - The Name Of Jesus [+ Audio & Lyrics]

Listen to article

Following series of releases of her "In Your Presence" album, Dera Getrude comes with the new contemporary worship single titled "The Name of Jesus."

The sing-along worship single recorded live has the potential of becoming a praise and worship session anthem. Like the name implies, it exalts the name of Jesus, highlighting the numerous possibilities in the name of Jesus.

The theme of the song is in line with Phillipians 2:9-10 which posits that "at the name of Jesus every knee should bow and tongue should confess that Jesus is Lord"

More than "The Name of Jesus" by Dera is a song, it is also an application of the powerful name of Jesus with the aim of giving the listeners the experience of the possibilities in the name.

The delectable worship leader, Dera Getrude is the convener of the concert "Empowered for Worship" with a good number of editions to her credit.

Her debut album boasts live-giving and spirit-stirring tunes such as “In Your Presence,“ “He Came,” “My Prayer,” “Most Holy” and more. Her critically acclaimed single “God of Heaven and Earth,” released in February of 2018 has enjoyed rave reviews, also heavy rotations on cable and local stations.

Watch video below:

Free Download:

https://archive.org/download/the-name-of-jesus-dera-prod-wilz/The%20Name%20Of%20Jesus%20-%20Dera%20-%20Prod%20Wilz.mp3

FanLink:

Credits:

Audio Producer: WILZ Ukaegbu

Recording Engineer: Edward Sunday

Mixed & Mastered: WILZ Ukaegbu

Keyboards: Joshua Oyeleke

Guitar: Orange

Bass: Blessing Bfingers

Video Production: Donald Asak

Recording Studio: Azusa Productions

LYRICS:

Intro:

The name of Jesus is greater than any other name

Chorus:

The name of Jesus x3

Higher than other name

The name of Jesus x3

Higher than other name

The name of Jesus x3

I love the name of Jesus

And I love to call him. By his name

Higher than other names

There is something about the name of Jesus hallelujah

The name of Jesus x3

The name of Jesus is higher than other names

There is power in the name hallelujah

The name of Jesus x3

I love to Call your name

Higher than other name

Verse 1:

At the mention of that name

Every knee must bow

Every tongue confess that Jesus is the Lord

At the mention of the name

Mountains crumble

Every storm stand still

Miracles everywhere

Sing it

Jesus

Call him. Jesus

At the mention of his name

Jesus

I call him Jesus

Something about the name of Jesus

Oh his name

Jesus

The name of Jesus

The name of Jesus

Verse 2:

Sing wonderful

Glorious

Counsellor

Mighty God

King of kings

Prince of peace

Emmanuel

Jesus

The name of Jesus x3

His wonderful

His glorious

His a mighty God

The name of Jesus

The name of Jesus

Ohhhhhhhh

There is something about his name

I love to call the name of Jesus

The name of Jesus x3

Higher than other name

The name of Jesus x3

Higher than other names