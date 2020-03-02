"Original Copy" - Cuppy announces the name of her Upcoming EP

Listen to article

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy officially announces the name of her anticipated Debut EP, Original Copy, a project set for release this year.

The name “Original Copy” which was chosen by her fans is a strong oxymoron that portrays Cuppy herself. It accurately depicts the body of work that will showcase Cuppy’s immense talent as a music artist and her diverse knowledge of great sounds.

- Fans got to vote on a twitter poll what they wanted Cuppy's EP to be called.

- The fast-rising Afrobeats superstar obliges fans as she teases "Original Copy".

Cuppy has consistently pushed the envelope as a woman and a creative since she began her musical career; shattering stereotypes and raising the standard. Original Copy will no doubt, break down all preconceived notions and prove to critics that Cuppy is a musical genius who is passionate about her art and raising the standard.



My Cupcakes!🧁The name of my DEBUT EP is in YOUR hands! Vote your favourite name below and I will proceed with the artwork! 🎤📀🎵 ... CHOOSE WISELY!!! #ToCuppyThisTune — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) February 27, 2020