TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Album Release

"Original Copy" - Cuppy announces the name of her Upcoming EP

By Abimbola Tobie
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy officially announces the name of her anticipated Debut EP, Original Copy, a project set for release this year.

The name “Original Copy” which was chosen by her fans is a strong oxymoron that portrays Cuppy herself. It accurately depicts the body of work that will showcase Cuppy’s immense talent as a music artist and her diverse knowledge of great sounds.

- Fans got to vote on a twitter poll what they wanted Cuppy's EP to be called.

- The fast-rising Afrobeats superstar obliges fans as she teases "Original Copy".

Cuppy has consistently pushed the envelope as a woman and a creative since she began her musical career; shattering stereotypes and raising the standard. Original Copy will no doubt, break down all preconceived notions and prove to critics that Cuppy is a musical genius who is passionate about her art and raising the standard.


My Cupcakes!🧁The name of my DEBUT EP is in YOUR hands! Vote your favourite name below and I will proceed with the artwork! 🎤📀🎵 ... CHOOSE WISELY!!! #ToCuppyThisTune — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) February 27, 2020


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists