Ex beauty queen Jennifer Okechukwu shares adorable pre-wedding shoot

Former Nigerian beauty queen Jennifer Okechukwu is set to tie the knot with her heartrobb in ibite Ogugu Awgu, Enugu state.

Jennifer was crowned Face of Culture Africa 2015 and was involved in numerous humanitarian projects during her reign including feeding/empowering over 500 widows in her local community in Enugu.

Here are stunning pre wedding shoot shared by the couple ahead of their traditional marriage on 6th,January 2020.