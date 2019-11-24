Afrima Award: Burna Boy Picks Up African Artiste of the Year award

Grammy 2019 Nominee, Burna Boy has added another honour to his burgeoning trophy chests by winning the African Artiste of the year at the 6th AFRIMA staged at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday night.

The African Giant also won Best Male artiste in West Africa.

The yearly event, which was attended by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed was almost marred by the absence of many of the Nigerian artistes who won awards, including Burna Boy.

They were represented by their managers. In contrast, award winners from other regions in Africa turned up for the show.

Wizkid bagged song of the year in Africa, with his song ‘Fever’. Tiwa Savage won Best Female Artiste in Western Africa. The award was collected by her manager.

Seventeen year-old Nikita Kering also stole the show with two awards.

Some of the Winners:

Best Male Artist in Eastern Africa was one by Khaligraph Jones

Best female Artist in East Africa: Nikita Kering

Revelation of the African Continent: Nikita Kering

Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa: Nadia Nakai

Best AFRICAN/Group/ Duo in African Pop: Joe Boy

Best Dancehall/Reggae artiste: Stonebwoy

The Legend Awilo Logomba, was also recognised.

Also Tu Baba who entertained the audience, like Awilo, was also recognised with an award.