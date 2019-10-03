Tick! Tock!! BBNaija Finale Voting Closes this Friday

Lagos, Nigeria; 3 October 2019: It has been fourteen weeks of pepper, loads of drama, and intense moments. Finally, the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season is gradually coming to an end with voting ending this Friday.

The show kicked off with 21 housemates and as the show progressed, we witnessed the entrant of an additional 5 housemates. After weeks of nominations and eliminations, we are down to 5 housemates; Mercy, Frodd, Seyi, Mike and Omashola. Voting for the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4 ends Friday, 4 October 2019 at 9:00pm WAT.

Fans can now vote for their most favorite housemate to win via SMS by texting VOTE and the NAME of the HOUSEMATE to 32052 (SMS costs N30 for Nigeria only, this is available on the participating networks – Airtel, MTN and 9Mobile. Fans can also VOTE FOR FREE on the website and mobile site - africamagic.tv/bigbrother . With the MyDStv & MyGOtv Apps, fans can get additional 100 VOTES for their preferred housemate. Download the MyDStv or MyGOtv app today on the iOS or Android mobile app store. Voting on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps is open only to subscribers in Nigeria.

Don’t miss Sunday’s LIVE finale show which is open to all DStv packages on channel 198 and on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus packagesonly on GOtv channel 29/Ghana 129/Uganda 329.

BBNaija season 4 is sponsored by Bet9ja. For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrother Follow the official Big Brother Naija handle on Instagram @bigbronaija , twitter: @BBNaija and Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija/