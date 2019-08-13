BBNaija: Seyi Emerges Head Of House For The Second Week in a Row In The ‘Pepper Dem’ Season

Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi becomes the Head of House for the second week in a row.

The Housemates were tasked with a ‘Walking challenge’ which had housemates walk from the finish line of a rope to the starting point while blindfolded.

Cindy, Mercy and Venita got to the last round of the rope challenge but were defeated by Seyi at the last minute.

When asked to pick a housemate to share his room with, he picked Tacha who declined his invitation. He eventually chose Venita to share the Head of House room with and she graciously accepted.

Just last week, Seyi emerged winner of the Head of House challenge after a ‘rolling ball challenge’ where all housemates had to roll two pink balls from one end of a table to the other end with one finger. Seyi chose Esther to share his HOH room with which put him in an awkward position with Tacha.

Speaking on his choice, Seyi said

“I picked Esther and agreed to share HOH room because I just wanted to be sure you wanted to share the room with me but your facial expression did not give an approval sign, you even bent your head down.

He continued “I was waiting for you to give me a sign from your face but you looked away”

Seyi is the first housemate to win Head of House twice consecutively.