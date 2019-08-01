Kcee Connects With Lookalike Fan and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

On Tuesday, Kcee's doppelganger, Francis' dreams came true, when he finally got to meet the Limpopo master himself. After being picked as a lucky fan to be connected with his day one friend, by 33 Export, Francis met his superstar twin.

At first glance, you would think Francis is the Limpopo master, Kcee. But in fact, the guy in the picture is a lookalike that is an absolute dead ringer for the singer – even his most hardened fans have been fooled.

Kcee who one week ago, took to social media to enlist the help of his teeming followers to locate a long lost friend, Oche Ocheme, finally found him due to the biggest, and perhaps the most unexpected, form of assistance he got from popular beer brand, “33” Export.