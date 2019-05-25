WWFD: 5 Songs We Want Falz To Perform At The Falz Experience II

Falz has undeniably become one of Africa’s greatest musicians, in fact, he can be tagged the king of Nigerian music king of advocacy. A title Fela owned for a long time.

He is not just an international Music Icon, he has become a voice to be reckoned with, highlighting on issues that affect Nigerians and we’re so here for it.

From his comical style to centre stage, Falz always has people talking.

His bittersweet music is world renowned and has inspired uproars. Falz’s musical composition and motivational oratory like Fela’s has helped him deliver great music while communicating important and most times controversial messages.

Falz will be hosting over 6,000 fans to a second edition of his critically acclaimed concert, The Falz Experience.

Here are five songs we’d like to see Falz perform at the concert: