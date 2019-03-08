Anto Lecky Pays Tribute To Chimamanda Adichie, Genevieve Nnaji, And More For International Women’s Day.
In honour of International Women’s Day this year, Anto Lecky is paying homage to some incredible Nigerian women. The media personality and entrepreneur recreated famous photos of Nigerian female icons, some very popular, while others may be lesser known, but are deserving of the same reverence.
According to Anto, “Even though women deserve to be celebrated every single day, International Women’s Day is a perfect time to remember the contributions women make to our society. The women I chose to recreate are Nigerian heroes, across many industries, proving that women excel in many fields.”
“I am using an all-female crew to execute this project to demonstrate one of the themes for International Women’s Day, #BalanceForBetter; to allow up and coming professionals showcase their talents and to prove that women are as skilled as men.”
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: Teacher, political campaigner, women's rights activist
Chioma Ajunwa: Nigeria’s only individual Olympic gold medalist
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: Novelist, Writer of short stories, and non-fiction
Ameyo Adadevoh: Physician who lost her life while curbing the spread of Ebola Virus in Nigeria
Mo Abudu: Media mogul, Human Resources Management Consultant, and Venture Capitalist.
Tiwa Savage: Singer, Songwriter and Actress
Genevieve Nnaji: Actress, Producer and Director
Nike Davies-Okundaye: Batik and Textile Designer, Art Educator, Philanthropist
Kemi Adetiba: Director and Filmmaker
Linda Ikeji: Blogger, Writer, Media Entrepreneur.
