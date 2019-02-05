TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Atiku Declares Davido As The King Of Nigerian Music {Video}

By The Nigerian Voice
Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has revealed the current reigning king of Nigerian music.

A viral video posted by Davido on his twitter had the former Vice President declaring the ‘OBO crooner’ the king of Nigerian Music.

Asked about his favorite musician, he said Fela was his favorite musician in the past but Davido is his present favorite.

Atiku said: “At my youth, Fela was the king of music, and believe me, he was my favorite musician. And I made sure I attended all Shrine musical events throughout the night and till morning.

“But of course, currently, the reigning king is Davido.“


