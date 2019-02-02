Man proposes during Big Brother Naija audition

The fourth season of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is yet to begin and it’s safe to say the show before the main show has already begun. The Big Brother Naija auditions continued today and it seemed ordinary until contestants witnessed a special event while waiting to meet the judges during the second and final day of the auditions in Lagos, February 2, 2019.

Thompson Alade, a BBN hopeful decided to get on one knee and ask the love of his life, Jessica Arowolo to marry him. Interestingly, Thompson met his now number 1 lady, yesterday at the Lagos venue of the Big Brother Naija audition. There were shouts of jubilation as fellow contestants took pictures and videos of the proposal. Jessica who hopes to get into the Big Brother Naija house so she can showcase her business to the world is a cosmetologist who produces skin care products while Thompson is an aspiring musician.

The Big Brother Naija house is regarded by young Nigerians as one of the surest and quickest ways to fame as it has launched ex-housemates into stardom like Ebuka Obi Uchendu, who is a media personality and host of the show, Gideon Okeke, an actor, Bisola Aiyeola, who went into the reality show as a budding actress and returned to Nollywood to become one of the fast-rising movie acts, amongst others.

Good luck to the couple on their journey.