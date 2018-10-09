Cinekid for Professionals 2018 Programme Complete

Amsterdam, 9 October 2018: Cinekid is happy to announce the complete programme of Cinekid for Professionals. Once again this media industry event takes place during the Cinekid Festival in Amsterdam, from 23 – 26 October. Over 400 youth media professionals get to immerse themselves in a fully packed inspirational and informative 4-day industry programme.

On Tuesday 23 October the programme kicks off with the Film Literacy Seminar: Exploring Visual Culture at the EYE Filmmuseum in Amsterdam. Cinekid presents this event in collaboration with ECFA, EYE and FLICK. The aim of the seminar is to exchange and broaden perspectives both on visual culture and the positioning of film within the cultural and educational debate. Best practices are discussed, and during hands-on expert sessions we will zoom in on a variety of topics. Read more

Industry Forum

During the one-day Cinekid Industry Forum on Wednesday 24 October more than 40 professionals working in the field of global children’s media will share their insights during a series of alternating 40-minute round table sessions. Participants can compile their own programme during this full day event.

Participants can learn about innovative distribution and financing models with the likes of Juliet Tzabar (Plug-In Media) and trends in cinematic experiences from researcher Nina Köll. They also get to know the stories behind the interactive MediaLab artworks, courtesy of, among others, Kristin Lucas. The latest insights into the marketing and promotion of children’s film are presented by Alphapanda’s Joanna Solecka.Participants can immerse themselves into productions that break the boundaries of storytelling, like ZOMBIELARS, and explore the stories behind the most heartening youth documentaries. They can soak up the latest media literacy trends such as ludo-literacy with Professor René Glas (Utrecht University) or take it easy at the slow media table with a.o. Anja Dinhopl (Facebook) and CBBC’s Charlotte Bushell and Rob Jenkinson. Hanneke Metselaar reveals the adventurous story of the Hanazuki characters that caught the attention of global toy powerhouse Hasbro, who purchased the brand outright and re-launched it globally in 2017. Curator and presenter Stephanie Afrifa will moderate the programme which is co-hosted by Mediawijzer.net. Read more

Junior Co-production Market & ScreeningClub

Twenty film and TV projects in development will be presented at the Junior Co-production Market (25 & 26 October) to more than 400international professionals from the children’s media industry in order to encourage international co-operation. Besides projects in development, CfP has also selected more than 350 completed children’s productions for the ScreeningClub, the digital video library running 23 – 26 October. The ScreeningClub offers professionals the opportunity to watch these productions in private screening booths for programming or acquisition purposes. Find out more

CfP offers a specially outlined Producers Programme to producers who are nominated by international partner organisations. Find out more

Moreover CfP welcomes sixteen writers for the fifth edition of Cinekid Script LAB , a six-month project-driven initiative that focuses on the development of scripts for children’s films. The LAB starts at CfP, and runs until the Berlinale in February 2019.