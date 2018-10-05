Davido, Tiwa Savage & Others Nominated For 2018 Mtv Emas Best African Act Category
MTV has announced nominations for the 2018 MTV EMAs, including six top acts from the African continent;DAVIDO (Nigeria), TIWA SAVAGE (NIGERIA), DISTRUCTION BOYZ (South Africa), FALLY IPUPA (DRC),NYASHINSKI (Kenya) and SHEKINAH (South Africa). One winner will bring this category’s prestigious awards home from the ceremony which will be globally broadcast live from The “2018 MTV EMAs” at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Biscay onSunday, November 4 at 9:00pm CAT on MTV (DStv channel 130. The broadcast from MTV's global network of channels in more than 180 countries and territories, reaches more than half a billion households around the world.
Internationally, Camila Cabello leads the nominations snagging six nods including “Best Song” and “Best Video” for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as “Best Artist” alongside Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who follow Cabello with five nods each. Drake and Dua Lipa also join the above contenders for “Best Artist,” scoring four nods each alongside Shawn Mendes, including “Best Local Act” for all three of their respective home countries.
MTV creatively teased the nominees via a series of captivating Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) videos, with visuals involving floral foam smashing, paint mixing and kinetic sand slicing for the “Best Artist,” “Best Song” and “Best Video” categories. The mesmerizing video reveals were broadcast across MTV’s global digital platforms and a coalition of media partners.
Monde Twala, Vice President for Youth, Music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN Africa) commented: “2018 has been an incredible year globally for African culture, music and talent. Once again, the 2018 MTV EMAs features Africa’s most celebrated entertainers who have the opportunity to showcase their talent through the MTV EMA Best Africa Act category at the annual awards. Our nominees reflect the continents diversity and talent on par with international artists. Congratulations to all our Africa nominees, who continue to affirm Africa’s place on the global stage.”
The official sponsor of the “2018 MTV EMAs” is SKYY Vodka.
Voting is now open at mtvema.com until November 3rd at 11:59pm CAT, so fans can cast votes beginning today.
COMPLETE LIST – 2018 MTV EMA NOMINEES
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Nyashinski (Kenya)
Shekinah (South Africa)
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande no tears left to cry
Camila Cabello Havana ft. Young Thug
Childish Gambino This Is America
Lil Dicky Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown
The Carters APES**T
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande no tears left to cry
Bebe Rexha Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line
Camila Cabello Havana ft. Young Thug
Drake God's Plan
Post Malone rockstar ft. 21 Savage
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
BEST NEW
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
BEST LOOK
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST LIVE
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
BEST ROCK
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BIGGEST FANS
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST WORLD STAGE
Clean Bandit MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BEST PUSH
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don't We (November 2017)
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)
BEST US ACT
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone