Davido, Tiwa Savage & Others Nominated For 2018 Mtv Emas Best African Act Category

MTV has announced nominations for the 2018 MTV EMAs, including six top acts from the African continent;DAVIDO (Nigeria), TIWA SAVAGE (NIGERIA), DISTRUCTION BOYZ (South Africa), FALLY IPUPA (DRC),NYASHINSKI (Kenya) and SHEKINAH (South Africa). One winner will bring this category’s prestigious awards home from the ceremony which will be globally broadcast live from The “2018 MTV EMAs” at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Biscay onSunday, November 4 at 9:00pm CAT on MTV (DStv channel 130. The broadcast from MTV's global network of channels in more than 180 countries and territories, reaches more than half a billion households around the world.

Internationally, Camila Cabello leads the nominations snagging six nods including “Best Song” and “Best Video” for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as “Best Artist” alongside Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who follow Cabello with five nods each. Drake and Dua Lipa also join the above contenders for “Best Artist,” scoring four nods each alongside Shawn Mendes, including “Best Local Act” for all three of their respective home countries.

MTV creatively teased the nominees via a series of captivating Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) videos, with visuals involving floral foam smashing, paint mixing and kinetic sand slicing for the “Best Artist,” “Best Song” and “Best Video” categories. The mesmerizing video reveals were broadcast across MTV’s global digital platforms and a coalition of media partners.

Monde Twala, Vice President for Youth, Music and BET at Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN Africa) commented: “2018 has been an incredible year globally for African culture, music and talent. Once again, the 2018 MTV EMAs features Africa’s most celebrated entertainers who have the opportunity to showcase their talent through the MTV EMA Best Africa Act category at the annual awards. Our nominees reflect the continents diversity and talent on par with international artists. Congratulations to all our Africa nominees, who continue to affirm Africa’s place on the global stage.”

The official sponsor of the “2018 MTV EMAs” is SKYY Vodka.

Voting is now open at mtvema.com until November 3rd at 11:59pm CAT, so fans can cast votes beginning today.

COMPLETE LIST – 2018 MTV EMA NOMINEES

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Davido (Nigeria)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Distruction Boyz (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Nyashinski (Kenya)

Shekinah (South Africa)

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande no tears left to cry

Camila Cabello Havana ft. Young Thug

Childish Gambino This Is America

Lil Dicky Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown

The Carters APES**T

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande no tears left to cry

Bebe Rexha Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line

Camila Cabello Havana ft. Young Thug

Drake God's Plan

Post Malone rockstar ft. 21 Savage

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

BEST NEW

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

BEST LOOK

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

BEST HIP HOP

Drake

Eminem

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST LIVE

Ed Sheeran

Muse

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters

BEST ROCK

5 Seconds Of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

Thirty Seconds To Mars

twenty one pilots

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BIGGEST FANS

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST WORLD STAGE

Clean Bandit MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

Charli XCX MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

David Guetta Trafalgar Square, UK 2017

Jason Derulo Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Post Malone Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Migos Wireless Festival, UK 2018

J Cole Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Nick Jonas MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

Alessia Cara MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH

PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)

Why Don't We (November 2017)

Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)

Bishop Briggs (January 2018)

Superorganism (February 2018)

Jessie Reyez (March 2018)

Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)

Lil Xan (May 2018)

Sigrid (June 2018)

Chloe x Halle (July 2018)

Bazzi (August 2018)

Jorja Smith (September 2018)

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone