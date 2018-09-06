PHOTOS & VIDEO: Wizkid, 28 And Super Model, Naomi Campbell, 48 Steps Out At GQ Men Of The Year Awards [TWEETS]

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Wizkid Steps Out With Naomi Campbell For The GQ Men Of The Year

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known professionally as Wizkid attended the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Awards with Naomi Campbell, British supermodel.

The star-studded award ceremony took place at the Tate Modern, London, on Wednesday.

The GQ Awards is an annual ceremony that celebrates successful men and women who shape the world’s cultural landscapes in style, entertainment, sports, and politics.

Sporting white Nike sneakers and a stylish three piece suit with a satin lapel detail, satin trimmed trousers and a gold and silver lapel pin to accessorise his look, the 28-year-old looked very dapper on the red carpet.

Campbell, 48, was honoured with the fashion icon of the year award and made a daring fashion statement on the red carpet.

Her outfit of choice was a brightly patterned corset mini dress with matching thigh-high boots to complement her look.

To accessorise, she wore an assortment of rings, bracelets and necklaces with a black silk choker but kept her hair and makeup playful and girly.