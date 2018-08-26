Davido Congratulates Tiwa Savage on Sold out Indigo O2 Concert

Davido took to his IG page to celebrate her as she sold out her own concert, ‘The Savage Tour’ which will hold today at Indigo at the O2 in London.

He wrote; Congrats @tiwasavage boutta shut down london ! !! @missamadi @efe_one one family !

Tiwa replied his post by saying, “Awwww thanks OBO, you have the MOST beautiful heart ***with two love emojis*** #stealth

It is confirmed that Nigerian international pop star, Davido will be performing at the 20,000 capacity 02 Arena in London on January 27, 2019.

Davido, who is set to pack the same venue to the brim, was asked what’s next after Wizkid’s concert and Davio said:

“My Brother Did It, I’m About To Do It”

If everything goes accordingly, Davido will become the second Nigerian artiste to sell-out the venue, following Wizkid who had achieved this feat in May 2018.