We're Ready to Produce Good Movies Again - Director Jackson K.Bentum

Outstanding Ghanaian movie director and producer, Mr Jackson K Bentum has assured movie fans of their preparedness to producing good movies in Ghana, a move he believes is the key to reviving the movie industry.

In an interview with SeancityGh, Mr Bentum admits that the movie industry in Ghana is going down as a result of bad content, light, setting, shoddy productions, poor images, poor sound among other factors which have contributed to the decline in the quality of movies.

He however affirms their readiness and preparedness in ensuring that good time and energy are exerted into the production of quality movies.

Industry players are currently embarking on reorganization exercise to help revive the dying movie industry in Ghana.