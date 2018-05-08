TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

8 May 2018

Kaffy Breaks Record Again To Become The First Dancer To Bag A Headies Award

By BukiHQ Media
Despite the significant role dance and choreography contributes to the music industry, the Headies Awards has mostly celebrated artistes and producers.

However, the just-concluded edition saw Kaffy; Guinness world record holder, entrepreneur, fitness instructor and one of Nigeria's most recognized dance artist clinch the special recognition. This highly coveted award has been won by the likes of Victor Nwaifo, Donjazzy and Flavour.

