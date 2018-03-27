TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Movie News | 27 March 2018 09:06 CET

Photo News: All The Amazing photos from the 'The Eve' Movie Premiere

By Temidayo Sesan

Nollywood came to a standstill last weekend for the Premiere of 'The Eve' movie. The event which held on Saturday at Ember Creek, Lagos had star-studded guest appearances including top Nollywood actors, movie makers, entertainers, the media and movie lovers.

‘The Eve’ is a romantic comedy that parades a seasoned cast which includes Beverly Naya, Adeolu Adefarasin, John Okafor AKA ‘Mr Ibu’, Ronke Oshodi, and many more.

See all the amazing photos from the outing below:























































