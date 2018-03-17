Abuja's Iconic City Gate Goes Green to Celebrate Ireland- Nigeria Ties

The Abuja City Gate has joined an impressive list of international tourist monuments lit up in honour of St. Patrick's Day. The Irish Embassy in partnership with Guinness Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory together witnessed the 'greening' of the Abuja City Gate. With this, the Abuja City Gate joins the Great Wall of China, the Christ Redeemer Statue in Brazil, the Niagara Falls of the USA and others in donning the Irish national colour on St Patrick's Day.

Speaking at the switching on of the lights, surrounded by officials of Guinness Nigeria, Ireland's Ambassador to Nigeria, Sean Hoy explained that "This is a great way to highlight the warm friendship between Ireland and Nigeria. I hope this positive, welcoming image of Abuja will be seen around the globe."

Peter Ndegwa, Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc commented: "It is great to be part of this historic event, the first in West Africa. We are proud of the long and rich history that our iconic Guinness brand has had in Nigeria and we look forward to more partnerships and celebrations in the future."

With this bold move, Nigeria joins the rest of the world in celebrating the heritage of a people who are truly Made of More.