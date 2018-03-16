I Know – Laura Abios

‘I Know‘ is a brand new epic single by Laura Abios. This song expresses our confident and believe in God. No matter how bad, worst or ugly your situation is, God is going to fix it. He is the master fixer just keep believing.

Re-affirm your confidence in God with this prophetic song by Laura Abios and see all Gods promises and your desires begin to manifest in your life.

God cares and always shows up on time. You are Empowered To Succeed.

I Know (Lyrics) – Laura Abios

I know you’ve some pains,

And you feeling so dismayed

Even the weight is on you.

So many issues and your bills are due,

You cried through the night all by yourself

But There is someone who really cares

If you understand that you can win

CHORUS

I know somehow,

I know someday

That my God will fix it for you,

You gonna make it

Repeat CHORUS

I know somehow,

I know someday

That my God will fix it for you,

You gonna make it (Yes.. Uh Uh Uh)

When you go through the fire

And you go through the storm

When your friends walk away,

Don’t give up

You’ve got the fight

You are coming Out Gold

You are coming Fresh

You are coming out Upgraded

You are Empowered to Succeed

There is someone who really cares

If you understand that you can win

Yeah

CHORUS

I know somehow,

I know someday

That my God will fix it for you,

You gonna make it

CHORUS

I know somehow, (It is a Season)

I know someday (My God will Do it)

That my God will fix it for you,

You gonna make it

CHORUS

I know somehow,

I know someday (Someday my God will do it)

That my God will fix it for you,

(Someday your story will change)

you gonna make it

(Don’t you give up the fight)

CHORUS

I know somehow, (Don’t You Throw in the Towel)

I know someday (Is not Over)

That my God will fix it for you,

you gonna make it

Weeping may endure for a night

But joy comes in the morning

You’re gonna make it

Yes you will x3

Wipe your tears

Rise up

Your Time is now

Stand up

Don’t give up

Because your change has come

Yeah

CHORUS

I know somehow (I Know)

I know someday

That my God will fix it for you (Yes I Know)

you gonna make it

(He has never Changed, He will never fail)

CHORUS

I know somehow (I Know my Father)

I know someday (I know the day is here)

That my God will fix it for you (You don’t need to give up)

You gonna make it

CHORUS

I know somehow (I know the day is here)

I know someday

(My God will Turn things around for your Good)

That my God will fix it for you (Your season has come)

You gonna make it

(Your season is here my child)

I know somehow, (I Know Him, I Know Him)

I know someday

He is more than Able

That my God will fix it for you (Just Believe)

You gonna make it

You are empowered to succeed

It’s your Season of Upgrade

Oh Go Higher and higher

Artist Profile:

Laura Abios, the “You Do Well Crooner is a Gospel Music Minister. She is a talented, prolific and a spirit filled soul singer who carries so much grace in her ministration and has ministered in various platforms and ministries across Nigeria and South Africa. She is also a powerful Praise & Worship leader. A Song writer, Voice Coach, Vocalist, expert in grooming Choirs and Soloists in various ministries.

She has trained and coached various choirs / choristers across various ministries in Nigeria; A member of FOGMMON. She holds a BA degree in Public Administration. Her songs are currently trending with several recognition and awards on MTN Music Plus. Her songs are also being regularly played in various radio and TV stations in Nigeria, Kenyan, South Africa, e.t.c.

Contact Info:

Email: [email protected]

