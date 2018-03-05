Kenneth Okonkwo Indicates Interest in Enugu Governorship Seat

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has kept silent for too long watching how the game of politics is being played and has decided to make his intentions known.

The actor, who has been involved in politics for some time now, has indicated his interest to run for the Governorship seat in Enugu.

Kenneth made his intentions known at the All Progressive People’s Party meeting held recently in the State.

Aside wanting to be the governor of the state, part of his intentions is to help Nollywood achieve one of its most talked about dreams which could either be to establish a movie village in the state.

According to him, “Just declared my intention to contest for the Governorship candidate of APC in Enugu State. It was heart-warming to receive the blessings of the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Gov Sullivan Chime. To God be the glory. t's time for Nollywood to produce an Executive to fulfill our Nollywood dreams”