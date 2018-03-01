Ajanigo Simeon Celebrates 3 months Old Daughter

Pretty Nollywood actress, Ajanigo Simeon, is already getting used to being a first time mum and to an extent, she has leant very fast the rudiments of caring for babies.

The actress could not hide how much joy she feels within seeing her baby girl grow and helping brighten her day with a gorgeous smile.

Wow, the actress has got some good genes as her little cutie looks so much like her from the lips to the eyes.

Happy 3months old to our little princess and more years with mummy and daddy.