Adeniyi Johnson’s Lover, Seyi Edun Pregnant?

Being happy is not about having the money but having loved ones around showing all the care and understanding and above all, having that needed support system as and when due.

Such is the case of Yoruba actress, Seyi Edun, as the actress has finally found that support system aside her family.

Seyi is seriously thanking God for bringing her actor, Adeniyi Johnson, into her life as she has been getting all the needed love and support she has always craved for in her dream man.

Their love tale was not an easy one but they have been able to pull through that fans have come to accept them just the way they are.

The actress really looks different recently as many believe she could be possibly pregnant because she has added so much weight and also blessed with nice curves. Well, for me what do I know, just watching though.