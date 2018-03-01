TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Nollywood At Large | 1 March 2018 08:00 CET

Omobutty, Nkechi Sunday Threatens US Men

By The Nigerian Voice

Nollywood duo of actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omobutty and Nkechi Blessing Sunday, are seriously causing trouble in US.

The duo naturally knows that they are blessed with that killer backside so they decided to use it in threatening the men over there as they flaunt it in public.

They are currently on the same set of a movie ‘Bad Market,’ which is currently in its pre-production stage and so decided to have nice time together.


