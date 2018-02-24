Hollywood Meets Nollywood USA : A Night of Nigerian Excellence with Kenneth Okolie

HAVE YOU HEARD?

New Orleans is buzzing, and the talk of the town is still the first ever 'Hollywood Meets Nollywood' Red Carpet affair featuring Nollywood award-winning actor Kenneth Okolie. The Hollywood Meets Nollywood series marked the first introduction of a Nollywood film premiere in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA.

The sold out event took place at the historic New Orleans Jazz Market and housed over 250+ attendees. The production began with a red carpet cocktail reception followed by a moderated Q&A panel featuring esteemed Hollywood and Nollywood panelists. The night ended with the first ever viewing of the highly acclaimed Nollywood film, 3SOME, starring Kenneth Okolie, Ik Ogbonna, Kiki Omeili, Shawn Faqua and Etomi Okoka.

MODERATOR

Dominique McClellan (Actor, Writer, Film Maker)

PANELISTS

Lance Nichols (Actor - HBO's Treme)

Fallon Young (Executive Director - New Orleans Film Fetival)

Austin Ogbuefi (Nollywood Executive Director - Stanford Films Productions)

Darcy McKinnon (Executive Director - NOVAC)

Tadasay Young (Actress - Vampire Diaries)

Kenneth Okolie (Nollywood Award-Winning Actor)