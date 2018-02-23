Desmond Elliot Celebrates Mother at 70

Nollywood actor cum politician, Desmond Elliot, cannot share his success stories without mentioning the woman behind it all through his years on earth.

Well, the woman that has stood beside him is not just his wife alone but his mother as she has been supporting him with prayers and best advises as possible.

Desmond could not hide his joy seeing his mother looking healthy at age 70 and still has those good looks not minding her age then it goes to show that her good deeds and God’s love is still upon her.

The cute mama turned 70 years of age recently and Desmond had to share with the whole world the brain and one of the source of his happiness.

“Happy 70th birthday to the sweetest, loveliest, greatest momma in the world . I love you mum . Thanks for loving me and being the best “ma Shola “ ever . God keep you strong and healthy for us . Amen . Please join me in wishing her well jare , she too much biko , kuma she kworet fa . Heheh,” he wrote.