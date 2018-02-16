Mary Njoku Hangs out with her Baby Girl

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, will always be thankful to God for giving her a hubby that understands her profession and has continued to support her all the way.

Aside having the free hands to work, they have both been able to build an empire together all about the Nigerian entertainment industry and they have been so on point.

They have been able to strike a balance between work and home that they have not allowed it to affect their kids as they continue to bond daily.

The actress is really creating time for her baby girl which happens to be her third child and the unique thing about this happy family is that the three kids are just too cute to be ignored.