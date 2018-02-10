Achievas Entertainment signs new Talent

Achievas entertainment has officially announced and unveiled its newly signed act Jephy Jay, a 20yr old boy with an amazing talent.

Jephy Jay is a young, eclectic and talented singer, whose unique Sound endeared him to the Label. The label wasted no time in deciding to take Jephy Jay on as one of its acts as they believe he has what it takes to play with the big boys.

To show that he is hitting the ground running, Jephy Jay official releases to songs. His debut single ‘ifeoma’ and a follow up ‘No think am’ also released alongside his reveal.

Jephy Jay features Prolific and legendary music producer Donjazzy on ‘ifeoma’ and the result is a love anthem that would get you on your feet.

‘Ifeoma’ was produced by Skoolbeatz. ‘No think am’ is a feel good tune that would get you dancing. ‘No think am’ was produced by Berry Vick

‘Ifeoma’ and ‘No think am’ are now available on all digital stores worldwide.