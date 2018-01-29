Finally, Actress, Jinad Habibat Settles Beef with actress, Walisa Coded

It is a New Year and like the saying, “Old things have passed away,” and pretty Nollywood actress, Jinad Habibat Adunni and her best friend, Adebimpe Amoke Akintunde better known as Walisacoded, have decided to bury the hatchet.

The duo have not been in talking terms for a while now but thank God they were able to keep it on a lowkey that not many had an idea of the issues they had.

Since they are both mature, they have proven it by accepting to be best friends as they let go their differences which has really exposed a whole lot to both parties.

According to Jinad, who made her apology both public and private, she wrote, “I am sorry I haven’t been in touch. I am sorry I haven’t called you much. I am sorry we haven’t met since a long time. I am truly sorry, for all these little crimes. The truth is that I have no excuses, I’m sorry. We've been friends for 7years now and if we don't fight,that means we don't love each other enough.. I appreciate the fact that you called me yesterday morning just to iron things out @wasilacoded I want you to know that I still love you,. Please don’t ever take my annoying rants seriously.”