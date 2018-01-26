As Christians you Need a Prophet in Your Life…Actress, Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, is not part of those preachers that craves for money to build an empire for herself as she is certified with the little she earns from acting but that has not stopped her from saying the truth.

The actress who shuttles between acting and God’s work, took her time to share some important things for some Christians who feels they know it all.

Eucharia stated that as Christian, one is not complete if they don’t have a Bible and a devotional prayer book adding that there is also need to have a prophet to assist one’s spiritual life.

“It doesn't matter who you are and what you think you are , if you don't know God and His principles / words , practising it , you are a waste and a lost soul . Take it or leave it , you cannot be an effective Christian nor have an effective prayer life without a Bible and a devotional prayer book . And no matter what you think you know , you need a prophet / pastor / Apostle / Evangelist ( true ones ) over you spiritually. If you're in doubt ask Samuel in 1 Samuel 3 : 1 – 10. Now see these daughter and son of God , Uche Elendu and Benedict Johnson anchored on these atomic bomb devotionals by my mentor : Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe - OUR DAILY MANNA AND WAR AGAINST HAMAN,” she wrote.