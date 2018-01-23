TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Few Months of Marriage, Yomi Casual Welcomes Baby girl with Wife

Popular Lagos base fashion designer and younger brother to comedian, Ayo makun better known as Ay, Yomi Makun, is proud to be a father.

The designer and his wife of about three months are the latest parents in town now as they have just welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Yomi took to social media to share the good news, “SO MY GORGEOUS WIFE DECIDED TO GIVE ME THE BIGGEST BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER! ISSA BABY GIRL! Welcome to the world " KAHLEY MAKUN", it is a place full of delights and wonders, you will be a blessing to the world”


