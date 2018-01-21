DOO Foundation CEO, Belladonna Obialor Donates Food Items And Mosquito Nets To ASJ Football Club

CEO of BIW management and director of DOO Foundation, Belladonna Obialor has extend her charity goodwill to ASJ football club in Eziobo community‎, in Imo state.

The young lady was inspired to donate for the club because the community has produced about 7 international players plying their trade in foreign clubs. Players like Kelechi Nwakali who plays with Arsenal Club, Chidiebere Nwakali features for Man City etc.

According to the model management expert, her brother Bruscopen Chukwuebuka Obialor also plays for ASJ Club at the moment. ‎As a way of encouraging the team, she took them by surprise in respect to her NGO " DOO Foundation" by donating food items and mosquito nets. While presenting the gifts to the foodball coach she expressed her love for the round leather game and also pledged to always support ASJ football club