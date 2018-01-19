TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

19 January 2018

Actress, Belinda Effah Going ‘Skinny’ Already

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Pretty Nollywood actress, Belinda Effah, is seriously giving her fans great concern with her fitness as the actress is not slowing down when it comes to workout.

She has got that killer shape yet she is not ready to take anything for granted a she continues to hit the gym and also try to balance her diet.

We know that some men prefer to go for the slim ladies and our sis is already warming up towards having children in due time and will not want anything that will make her look ugly even after being pregnant when the time comes.


