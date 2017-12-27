Actor, Akachi Max Proposes to his Lover Set to fix Wedding Date

The month of December is a season of love and yes some Nigerian celebrities have been getting that love the way they need it.

There is no need to fear for love because people that have been searching for it have been getting it in full amount just like Nollywood actor, AKACHI MAX.

Akachi, has decided to take the bull by the horn by taking a bold step in his relationship as he recently proposed to his long-time lover.

Although a bit nervous but he knew that his woman truly had that real feelings for him and he was not ready to trade it for anything as he went on his knees to ask for her hand in marriage which she gladly accepted.

Love is indeed not easy finding but it takes the grace of God and a patient man to find that real heart that is embedded with true love and that is what the actor has found for himself.