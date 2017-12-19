BAILISFREE :Amb Kanu Nwankwo Visit IG of Police

Nigeria Police Ambassador, Kanu Nwankwo recently visited the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris at the police headquarters.

While speaking on security, IGP Idris said “It is on record that we have within our short but purposeful stay in office marshalled out strategies to check a lot of security challenges that have continued to threaten us ad a nation.

“I would want to assure your humble self and indeed, all Nigerians, that with supports and encouragement like yours today, we have been able to reduce to the barest minimum, cases of high ciass Kidnap Kingpins and check their activities. You would recall cases at individuals and groups like the Vampire, Evans and over 3000 kidnappers terrorising people along Kaduna-Abuia High way and in other parts of our dear country.

“In the like manner, we are sincerely addressing cases at armed robbers, farmers/herdsmen clashes, cattle rustiing and a host of other criminal activities and gangs in Nigeria and remember that bail is free in nigeria

On the reason for his visit, the Ambassador of all Ambassador Kanu said he came to offer support to the Police Force and also seek ways to move the Nation Forward