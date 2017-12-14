Jesus was Probably Criticized More Than Anyone Else…Sexy Ghanaian Actress, Moesha Boduong

Popular Ghanaian actress cum model, Moesha Babiinoti Boduong, sure knows what her fans like to see about her and she is not bothered about people say about her.

The actress to some extent has been able to push herself to the top and she has been ensuring that she remains there and even surpass that height.

She recently shared sexy photo of herself in swimsuit which showed some cool parts of her body knowing that she will be attacked, she decided to remind her fans that she is just running her own race just the way Jesus Christ came into the world to run his.

According to her, “You're in Good Company. When people come against you and they’re jealous, trying to make you look bad, trying to discourage you, remember you’re in good company! Jesus was probably criticized more than anyone else. I love the fact that He didn’t try to explain Himself. He didn’t try to make everyone understand Him. He just stayed focused on what He was called to do. He simply ran His race.”