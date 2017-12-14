TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 14 December 2017 12:28 CET

Single Father, Ubi Franklin Backs Baby to Office (photos)

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, has gotten his fans talking after a picture of him backing his boy, Jayden, circulated online.

Although it was not a secret picture because he personally shared the photos online but what many are yet to understand is the fact that for some weeks now, his son has been with him.

Just some days back, he welcomed his first child, a baby girl from his former lover who has been based abroad and now he is all over his boy.

Many have argued that it could be because he already had a child before getting married to his actress wife, Lilian Esoro, which could have led to their breakup.


