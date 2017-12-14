Massive turnout as 5000+ Jobseekers, CEOs, Professionals attend 2017 National Career Fair

Massive turnout has been recorded at this year’s edition National career fair annual symposium on career information, business development, employment and economic opportunities for students, young professionals and SMEs, as it witnessed the attendance of over 5000 jobseekers, CEO, and Professionals

Returning for its 6th succession, the capacity building program which is designed to reduce the growing unemployment rate in Nigeria assembled top HR executives, various captains of industries, top organizations, and entrepreneurs, to coach prospective employees on ;thereby breaching the gap between employers, employees, and jobseekers; and providing invaluable growth opportunities, mentorship for students, youths, and jobs (white and blue collar) on the spot.

The audience who were coached in segments on different employability skills and HR antics were also thrilled to a series of panel sessions ranging from 'The Bold move for harnessing and enhancing new business opportunities' to 'The Bold move for Corporate Governance and Leadership' and 'The Bold move for Women in Business'

Amongst the Career coaches were, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu; Chairman, Lagos Internal Revenue AyodeleSubair; Chairman/CEO, Aquila Group & Quilox Chief Shina Peller; CEO, NairaBet, Otunba Akin Alabi; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Toyin Ogundipe and many more

HR organizations and employers that also participated include: Nestle Nigeria, Access Bank Gr8jobsng, LIRS, Ifix.ng, Jobberman, JOBRED, Ascentech Services, Hybrid Group, Proten International, Jobred, Stutern, Jetvan Automobiles, and several others.

The Convener, Oluwaseun Shogbamu however announce the kick of the Nationwide tour of the National Career Fair and #EmployAnIntern campaign which will be held in five other Nigerian states. He also urged youths to take advantage of the platform for personal building and enjoined new and old corporate organizations to support the nationwide tour and employ an intern campaign.