Actress, Regina Askia Set to Celebrate 50years Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia, might not be in the big screen anymore but she is one of many veterans that has been constantly through the years.

The actress since getting married decided to delve into another line of craft that will continually earn her prompt income and she picked nursing.

She is a certified nurse who has been doing well in the United States of America along with her family which she has been able to build over the years.

The actress cannot wait to celebrate her day as she will be turning 50years of age in some couple of days.