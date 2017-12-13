TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

13 December 2017

8years old beauty queen visits Suleja Prison, Donates Materials

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It was a day of happiness at the Suleja prison when Little Face of Health, Queen Sharon Henry went on an advocacy tour to help the inmates with some essential materials and foodstuff.

Little Face of Health is an initiative of Miss Health Beauty Pageant and the little queen continued to assist through her Suleja prison visitation where she donated drugs and offered free medical checkups to the inmates.


