8years old beauty queen visits Suleja Prison, Donates Materials
It was a day of happiness at the Suleja prison when Little Face of Health, Queen Sharon Henry went on an advocacy tour to help the inmates with some essential materials and foodstuff.
Little Face of Health is an initiative of Miss Health Beauty Pageant and the little queen continued to assist through her Suleja prison visitation where she donated drugs and offered free medical checkups to the inmates.