Alleged Pastor, Nicolas Uagbor, Says Daddy Freeze May Not See Next Year

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a comment by an alleged man of God, Pastor Nicolas Uagbor.

The alleged pastor, who commented under instablog9ja’s cover of Daddy Freeze response to Pastor Adeboye’s son, from his account said "The way this guy is going.He may not see next year".

Daddy freeze has come forward to make it known to the public and also crave their indulgence, should anything happen to him or any of his family members, the alleged pastor should be held responsible.

In his words, ‘This alleged man of god, @pastor_nicolas_uagbor made this comment clearly for all to see, under @instablog9ja 's cover of my response to pastor Adeboye's son, from his account.

His exact words are "the way this guy is going, he may not see next year."

I hereby reject his curse and want to use this medium to appeal to all relevant authorities, to be aware that If anything should happen to me, or any member of my family, this man could be the likely source. ~FRZ

