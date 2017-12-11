SECURITY RECCE AT TESLIM BALOGUN STADIUM SURULERE AHEAD OF OLIC4

Due to the expected number of concert attendees, the Lagos State Government is taking steps to ensure tight security measures are put in place, traffic and parking management are properly mapped out with routes being arranged.

To this effect, a security reconnaissance took place on Friday 8th December 2017 with Lagos security led by the Lagos State commissioner of police and other agents to ensure proper security measures were taken into consideration.

Some of the agents present were representatives of The Nigeria Army, The Nigerian Air Force, The Nigerian Police, The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), The Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Private Security Agents.

The information gathered and processed will be communicated in the coming days to sensitize the general public on the routes, parking arrangements and security measures taken to ensure a hitch free and pleasant experience at the 4th edition of OLIC.