UK-based actress, Juwon Quadri bags Best Producer of the Year at City People Movie Awards

Fast-rising UK-based actress, Oluwajuwon Quadri won big at the maiden edition of City People Movie Awards, which was for her recognition in the movie industry.

The event, which held at Balmoral Event Centre, Ikeja in Lagos attracted distinguished personalities and both old and young actors from the movie industry. Organised by a frontline soft-sell journal, City People Magazine, Juwon, who has been in the industry with so much contribution to the growth of the industry, carted home the coveted award, as the Best Producer in the Yoruba movie category.

The hardworking business women and movie producer, was in her element to savour the award. She has acted in numerous movies like Adanwo Nla and Igboran and has produced flicks that include Fikemi, Ewawunmi and Etan, marketed by Okiki Films.

Aside Juwon who is the CEO of TGL Logistics, Lizzy Anjonrin, Sotayo of BELLA to name a few shone at the annual awards which was attended by veteran actors like Dele Odule, Adebayo Salami, Jide kosoko, Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo, Sukanmi Omobolanle, Gloria and Elvina Ibru to name a few.