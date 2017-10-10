Music Distribution & Marketing In Nigeria Made Easy For Artists

OkayMusic is an application created with one simple goal and hands-on management of digital assets to enable artistes focus on the most important aspect of the music business; the art of making music.

“We understand the new digital landscape and will energetically defend artist’s rights while making their music available to a global audience” says Abiola Oke, CEO of OkayAfrica and Okaymusic

Amongst the artists already signed are: Nigerian superstar Innocent "2Baba" Idibia, top Nigerian producer DJ Spinall, Cameroonian star Numerica, Nigerian urban highlife singer/songwriter Adekunle Gold, Tanzanian superstar Vanessa Mdee, American supremo guitarist Gary Lucas, Nigerian chart busting songstress Niyola, Zimbabwean Reggae star Buffalo Souljah and Nigerian fast-rising producer Bankyondbeatz.

This gives access to all signed-up artists to upload their music on every major digital music platform worldwide.