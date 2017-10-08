Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

New Releases | 8 October 2017 13:29 CET

Bekey Mills - Asorkpo (Prod. By LazzyBeatz & Mix. ByBekey Mills)

By Akbek Entertainment

Bekey Mills drops a mind blowing dance tune which definitely cut across the globe. He titles it ''Asorkpor'' which literally means dance to the tune.

The beat was produced by the outstanding producer in Ghana who is known as the magic fingers (LazzyBeatz).

Bekey Mills then arranged the song and mastered it by himself.

He has thrown the challenge to the fans to compare and judge his Asorkpor against Patapaa's One corner song. Kindly Download, listen, share and enjoy the new tune which will make you nod your head or dance anytime you listen to




