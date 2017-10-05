Actor, John Dumelo Goes into Cassava Plantation

Asp Amina, Igp Idris' Mistress Who Was Promoted From Corporal To Asp I

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has really been doing fine for himself not just in acting alone but also in agriculture as his farm produce has been yielding good returns.

The actor started his farm like every other person but the seriousness put in it has seen him come far and can now proudly call himself a farmer.

The actor was recently seen moving some cassava stem to another plot of land where he intends to plants more cassava for both export and importation.

Some young African entrepreneurs have decided to go onto farming rather than join retired men to go into the dirty game of politics.


